Lee County closing two Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites

Two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris will close at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Collection sites at Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers, and Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres, opened to residents less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.

More than 4,600 people visited the two sites, but both sites are now closing due to diminished use.

The Brooks Park site initially saw days with more than 100 visitors and then averaged 66 people per day. Last week, that average dropped to 38. The Mosquito Control site, which accepted only vegetative debris, saw an average of 28 people a day with a recent daily average of 12.

Lee County’s remaining two sites will continue to operate through Wednesday, Dec. 21:



San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers