Sanibel Recreation Center reopens

The Sanibel community will be able to access the Sanibel Recreation Center for free, starting Tuesday, November 29. Amenities include a fitness center and yoga classes, showers, and free wifi. Free day-long programs for kids K through 8 on Saturdays in December can help free up parents and guardians to continue personal recovery efforts. For more information, go to mysanibel.com or call 239-472-0302. The Sanibel Recreation Center is located at 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

